Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Las Vegas intersection

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday evening near the same eastern valley intersection where another man in a wheelchair was killed last week.

Shortly after 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Las Vegas police said, a 70-year-old man was crossing Desert Inn Road outside a marked crosswalk just east of Eastern Avenue when a 2002 Dodge Neon struck his wheelchair. Police said the man, who was thrown out of the chair, later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene, and police said he did not show signs of impairment.

Albert Marquez was struck and killed near the same intersection on Nov. 21. Police said the 49-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, was hit by an impaired driver while crossing Desert Inn Road.

The man who was killed Monday will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the 120th traffic-related fatality investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue, las vegas, nv