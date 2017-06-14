Man injured in Las Vegas crash dies, police say

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A 76-year-old man injured Sunday in an east valley crash has died, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the man may have had a medical episode Sunday morning when the sedan he was driving crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Mountain Vista Street and Flamingo Road.

The man and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, but the man later died.

Metro’s fatal crash detail will not count the man’s death as a traffic fatality until the Clark County Coroner’s office determines his cause of death.

The coroner will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.