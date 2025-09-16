Man involved in east Las Vegas Valley crash dies from injuries

A man involved in a multi-vehicle crash earlier this month in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.

Steven Stochl, 79, of Las Vegas, died Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Sept. 4 on North Pecos Road north of East Bonanza Road, according to Metro.

Investigators said a 2019 Toyota RAV4 was northbound on Pecos approaching a private drive while a 2005 Saturn Vue operated by Stochl was southbound in the left turn lane on Pecos approaching the drive.

The Saturn then made a left turn in the path of the Toyota RAV4, causing it to hit a 2002 Toyota Avalon and 2024 Chevrolet Express Van, which were stopped at the exit of the private drive.

Stochl and a driver and passenger of another vehicle were taken to University Medical Center.

This is the 116th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

