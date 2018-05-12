Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Las Vegas crash

A man who was not wearing a seatbelt while speeding in the east valley died early Saturday after a rollover crash, Las Vegas police said.

(Thinkstock)

A man who was not wearing a seatbelt while speeding in the east valley died early Saturday after a rollover crash, Las Vegas police said.

Just before 3:45 a.m., a 2005 GMC Envoy collided with a 2016 Nissan Altima that was stopped in the right lane of Boulder Highway for a red light at Lamb Boulevard, police said. The GMC’s driver, identified by police only as a 30-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Traffic investigators determined that the 30-year-old man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was speeding when he tried to pass the Nissan by utilizing the right turn lane. Police said he struck the right rear corner of the Nissan, sending his vehicle into a concrete wall in front of the 7-Eleven at 4151 Boulder Highway. After hitting the wall, police said, the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side.

The 30-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

It wasn’t clear whether impairment was suspected. No other details were available Saturday morning.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s identity once his family has been notified of his death, which marked the Metropolitan Police Department’s 45th traffic fatality this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.