Man who died after hitting stopped car in east Las Vegas ID’d

A GMC Envoy, driven by 30-year-old Jose Ernesto Pineda Lopez, collided with a Nissan Altima that was stopped in the right lane of Boulder Highway for a red light at Lamb Boulevard about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, then hit a concrete wall.

The name of a man who died after crashing his vehicle early Sunday while speeding in the eastern Las Vegas Valley has been released by the Clark County coroner.

Just before 3:45 a.m., a GMC Envoy, driven by 30-year-old Jose Ernesto Pineda Lopez, collided with a Nissan Altima that was stopped in the right lane of Boulder Highway for a red light at Lamb Boulevard.

Lopez was ejected from his vehicle and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries. The coroner has ruled his death an accident.

Traffic investigators determined that Lopez was speeding when he tried to pass the Nissan by utilizing the right turn lane. Police said he struck the rear passenger side of the Nissan, sending his vehicle into a concrete wall in front of the 7-Eleven at 4151 Boulder Highway. After hitting the wall, police said, the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side.

The Nissan’s driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

