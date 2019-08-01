Man who went missing in northeast Las Vegas found in Henderson

Las Vegas police had sought the public’s help to find a 31-year-old man with a “significantly reduced mental capacity.”

Herman Clemons (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 31-year-old man was found in Henderson on Thursday after he was reported missing that day, Las Vegas police said.

Herman Clemons, who police said had a “significantly reduced mental capacity” was found safe at a shopping mall in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Parkway, west of Boulder Highway, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday evening.

Clemons had been reported missing after he was last seen early Thursday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, police said.

“Herman has a significantly reduced mental capacity and may be in need of immediate assistance,” police said.

