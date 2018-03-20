Meeting about east Las Vegas crime planned April 10

Local officials and east Las Vegas residents are set to meet in April to discuss ways to make their community safer.

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting Jan. 18 at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas. A meeting to discuss crime in the area is set for 6:30 p.m. April 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2285 Tree Line Drive, near East Sahara Avenue. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Local officials and east Las Vegas residents are set to meet in April to discuss ways to make their community safer.

Residents can receive tips on how to avoid becoming the victim of a crime, discuss neighborhood issues and connect with neighbors and officials.

Neighbors are concerned about crime and making their streets safer, east valley resident Larry Moulton said. A 16-year-old boy was gunned down on the Moultons’ street near Lewis Family Park in January.

“We all tend to be a little crime-conscious right now,” Moulton said.

He said the meeting represents a chance for the community to pull together.

Presenters at the meeting include representatives from Metro’s Northeast and Southeast Area commands, Clark County School District police, park police, the Clark County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management.

The meeting will start 6:30 p.m. April 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2285 Tree Line Drive, near East Sahara Avenue.

A similar meeting was held three years ago, said Larry Moulton’s wife, Sheila.

“I just know we had many of our neighbors attend it, and they just all felt it was a good experience for them,” Sheila Moulton said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.