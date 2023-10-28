Metro investigates fatal east valley crash

Metro’s Fatal Detail was investigating a crash at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Friday night.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Police were investigating a fatal crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

The collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue.

No details on the crash were available. The Fatal Detail was investigating.

Nellis was closed southbound at Sahara, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.