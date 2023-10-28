65°F
East Valley

Metro investigates fatal east valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 9:16 pm
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Police were investigating a fatal crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday night.

The collision occurred about 7:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue.

No details on the crash were available. The Fatal Detail was investigating.

Nellis was closed southbound at Sahara, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

