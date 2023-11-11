50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
East Valley

More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 11:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands lost power in East Las Vegas late Friday night, according to NV Energy.

Over 7,000 lost power in Clark County as of 11 p.m. Friday night, according to NV Energy’s outage tracker. Most of those affected, over 6,900 NV Energy customers, were in the 89104 and 89110 zip codes.

The power company’s website did not have an estimated time power would be restored and listed the cause for the outage as “under investigation” as of 11 p.m. Friday night.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
3
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
4
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
5
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Las Vegas summer-like heat to hold on a few more days
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Expect a chilly but mostly sunny Las Vegas weekend
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley
Person shot, killed in east Las Vegas Valley