More than 7,000 lose power in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thousands lost power in East Las Vegas late Friday night, according to NV Energy.

Over 7,000 lost power in Clark County as of 11 p.m. Friday night, according to NV Energy’s outage tracker. Most of those affected, over 6,900 NV Energy customers, were in the 89104 and 89110 zip codes.

The power company’s website did not have an estimated time power would be restored and listed the cause for the outage as “under investigation” as of 11 p.m. Friday night.

