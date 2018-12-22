Motorcyclist critical after collision in northeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (RTC cameras)

About 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle and sedan collided at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

Police initially reported on Saturday afternoon that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died, but a Metro spokesman later corrected that information.

On Saturday night, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the man had not died, but was in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, Kisfalvi said.

It was not immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated. Traffic cameras showed roads reopened just before 7:40 p.m.

