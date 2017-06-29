Motorcyclist critically injured after crash in east Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday after a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Ken Romane said the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle about 4;40 p.m. Wednesday near Flamingo Road and Cabana Drive.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Romane said.

Police reported Wednesday evening the motorcyclist had died but corrected that statement shortly afterward.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Flamingo Road and Cabana Drive, Las Vegas, NV