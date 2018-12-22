Motorcyclist dies after collision in northeast Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died after a crash Saturday afternoon in the northeast valley, according to Las Vegas police.

The scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (RTC cameras)

About 2:30 p.m., a motorcycle and sedan collided at East Cheyenne Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died, Metro spokesman Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said just after 4 p.m. The driver of the sedan was not injured, Kisfalvi said.

It was not immediately clear whether impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

The intersection is closed in both directions while police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

