Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died after a crash in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police said.

A motorcycle crashed in the area of East Vegas Valley and Cabana drives at about 4:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The rider died at a local hospital.

Byers said Vegas Valley was closed in both directions from South Nellis Boulevard to Cabana.

