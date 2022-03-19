68°F
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2022 - 7:30 pm
 

A motorcyclist died after a crash in east Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police said.

A motorcycle crashed in the area of East Vegas Valley and Cabana drives at about 4:15 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. The rider died at a local hospital.

Byers said Vegas Valley was closed in both directions from South Nellis Boulevard to Cabana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

