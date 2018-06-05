Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in east Las Vegas

A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup Monday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called at 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sun Valley Drive, near Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man died at the scene, Gordon said.

Police shut down Nellis in both directions one block to the north and south of the crash.

