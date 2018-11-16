Motorcyclist dies in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the east valley that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday afternoon.

Sunrise Hospital (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash in the east valley that left a motorcyclist dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the scene at Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

A car and a motorcycle collided, and the motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Goodwin said.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV