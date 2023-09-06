Motorcyclist dies in east valley crash

That crash at East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive caused the 97th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdition this year.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2013 Kawasaki EX300 was traveling east on East Flamingo Road approaching South McLeod Drive while a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was westbound on East Flamingo Road approaching South McLeod Drive in the left turn lane. A collision occurred when the front of the Kawasaki impacted the passenger side of the Pontiac as it made a left turn in the intersection.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sunrise Medical Center. The driver of the Pontiac did not show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 97th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist and provide cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.