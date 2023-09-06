96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
East Valley

Motorcyclist dies in east valley crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2023 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2023 - 4:56 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 2013 Kawasaki EX300 was traveling east on East Flamingo Road approaching South McLeod Drive while a 2004 Pontiac Vibe was westbound on East Flamingo Road approaching South McLeod Drive in the left turn lane. A collision occurred when the front of the Kawasaki impacted the passenger side of the Pontiac as it made a left turn in the intersection.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sunrise Medical Center. The driver of the Pontiac did not show any signs of impairment.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 97th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist and provide cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
Air Canada apologizes to people booted from Vegas flight over vomit complaints
4
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
5
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Who’s responsible for vehicle damage caused by dump truck debris?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
1 driver killed, 3 injured in southwest Las Vegas crash
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist dies in northeast Las Vegas Valley crash
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
1 killed after crash between motorcycle, pickup truck
Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision
Driver dies nearly 2 weeks after east Las Vegas collision
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Motorcyclist killed in southwest valley crash
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas