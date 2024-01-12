49°F
Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries after 2-vehicle crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2024 - 9:41 am
 
(Getty Images)

A motorcyclist is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash with another vehicle Friday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. in the intersection of North Nellis Boulevard and East Harris Avenue, just north of Bonanza, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center.

All vehicles remained on scene, and impairment is not suspected at this time, police said. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

