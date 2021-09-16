98°F
Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 1:49 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in east Las Vegas, police said.

Police were called about 1:10 p.m. Thursday to a crash at Harmon and Eastern avenues, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Further information was not immediately available. The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Eastern and Harmon avenues were closed Thursday afternoon in the area of the crash while detectives investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

