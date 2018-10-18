Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was killed midday Thursday in an east valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police investigate after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on North Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 18 , 2018, in east Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in east Las Vegas. (RTC Cameras)

The crash was reported about 11:55 a.m. on North Nellis Boulevard just north of Stewart Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, she said. The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries but has since died, she said.

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate the crash.

