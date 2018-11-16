Motorcyclist killed in east Las Vegas Valley crash identified

Las Vegas resident Matthew Phelps died of blunt force chest trauma in the collision with a car about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The intersection of Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard is pictured in this Google Street View photo.

A motorcyclist killed in a crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Thursday has been identified.

Las Vegas resident Matthew Phelps died of blunt force chest trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Officers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard, after a car and a motorcycle collided, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin. The motorcyclist was taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died, Goodwin said.

The motorcycle may have actually been a motorized scooter, Goodwin said.

36.129651, -115.065331