Motorcyclist killed in I-15 crash in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 15 that left a motorcyclist dead on Monday.

The crash occurred in the northeast valley on I-15 south at Lamb Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol. Motorists can expect delays and are advised to avoid the area.

I-15 south of Las Vegas has been backed up all day as people head back toward California to close out Memorial Day weekend.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

