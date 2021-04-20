Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries suffered in east Las Vegas crash

The 56-year-old man injured in a crash last week in the east valley has died, police said Tuesday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas motorcyclist injured in a crash Thursday in east Las Vegas has died, police said.

Metropolitan police said at 8:57 p.m. the 56-year-old man was driving a 2016 Victory motorcycle north on South Nellis Boulevard, just north of Flamingo Road. At the same time, a 25-year-old Las Vegas woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup drove her vehicle out of a private driveway in the 3800 block of South Nellis. Police said the pickup crossed the nothbound travel lanes of Nellis and started to go southbound when the motorycycle collided with the left side of the pickup.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. On Tuesday, police were notified the man died from injuries suffered in the crash. His name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver of the pickup remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. The death is the 34th traffic fatality in Metro police jurisdiction for 2021.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.