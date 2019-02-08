Multiple-vehicle crash on Boulder Highway causing ‘traffic mess’

A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning shut down northbound lanes of Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas, police said. (NDOT Traffic Cam)

A crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning shut down northbound lanes of Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas, police said.

The crash was reported about 11:20 a.m. on the 4100 block of Boulder Highway, just north of the U.S. Highway 95 on-ramp, Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating the accident, while Metropolitan Police Department was assisting with traffic control.

“It’s causing a traffic mess out there,” Meltzer said.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available as calls to the Highway Patrol’s public information office were not immediately returned.

Metro’s traffic site characterized the crash as an “accident (with injury).”

