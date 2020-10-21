No injuries reported in southeast Las Vegas house fire
Clark County firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguished a fast-moving blaze in the 5000 block of East Sun Valley Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue, just after 5 a.m. The house was destroyed.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
