No injuries reported in southeast Las Vegas house fire

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Clark County firefighters at the scene of a fire on the 5000 block of East Sun Valley Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters at the scene of a fire on the 5000 block of East Sun Valley Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished a fast-moving blaze in the 5000 block of East Sun Valley Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue, just after 5 a.m. The house was destroyed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.