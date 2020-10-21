61°F
East Valley

No injuries reported in southeast Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 6:07 am
 

Clark County firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished a fast-moving blaze in the 5000 block of East Sun Valley Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Tropicana Avenue, just after 5 a.m. The house was destroyed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

