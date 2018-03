No one was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a Metropolitan Police patrol vehicle in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a Metropolitan Police patrol vehicle in the central valley.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday near North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metro’s traffic site.

There were no injuries reported, and the vehicles involved sustained minor to moderate damage, Lt. David Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

36.173454, -115.080421