Nobody injured in east Las Vegas strip mall fire

Las Vegas firefighters were battling a fire at a strip mall in east Las Vegas early Friday.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started at 5:57 a.m. at a strip mall at 901 N. Lamb Blvd., near Washington Avenue. Szymanski said crews were on scene attacking the fire, and that heavy fire was burning in one suite of the building.

No injuries were reported.

A second alarm was called for more firefighters, but was cancelled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Szymanski.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

