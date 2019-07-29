Officer, motorist suffer minor injuries in east Las Vegas crash

A police officer and a motorist suffered minor injuries in a crash early Monday in east Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas Metro officer was involved in a crash at Charleston and Lamb boulevards, Monday, July 29, 2019. (RTC Traffic Cameras)

A Las Vegas police officer and a driver suffered minor injuries in a crash early Monday in the eastern valley.

About 4:35 a.m., a Metropolitan Police Department patrol car, heading south on Lamb Boulevard with its lights and emergency sirens on, turned east on Charleston Boulevard when it was struck by a black Nissan Sentra, said Lt. David Gordon.

Both drivers, who complained of pain, were taken to a hospital.

The vehicles were moderately damaged, said Gordon.

No other details were available.

Lanes were closed in the intersection during the investigation but had cleared by about 8:30 a.m.

