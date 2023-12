The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A single vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patrick Hughes.

He said the driver died at the scene.

Police closed the intersection of Charleston and Sloan.

