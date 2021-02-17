43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
East Valley

Part of Boulder Highway closed for auto-pedestrian crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 6:16 am
 
Las Vegas police closed a section of Boulder Highway near Missouri Street to investigate a vehi ...
Las Vegas police closed a section of Boulder Highway near Missouri Street to investigate a vehicle crash. (RTC Fast Camera)

Las Vegas police closed down a major thoroughfare in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection with Missouri Avenue just after 5 a.m. A small pickup was observed at the scene and police said the crash involved a pedestrian. It was not clear how seriously the pedestrian was injured.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
2
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
3
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions changed this week. Here’s what you need to know
4
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
Clark County backs McCarran name change to Harry Reid International Airport
5
Brayden Smith memorial fund to support students, honor ‘Jeopardy!’ champ
Brayden Smith memorial fund to support students, honor ‘Jeopardy!’ champ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chey Rose, left, and Lawrence Warfield (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Alleged dognappers posed as buyers for $4K puppies
By / RJ

Two men arrested in the theft of three English bulldog puppies in northeast Las Vegas Monday posed as buyers willing to pay $4,000 for a dog before attacking the owner, then stealing the puppies at gunpoint, police said.