Part of Boulder Highway closed for auto-pedestrian crash

Las Vegas police closed down a major thoroughfare in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Las Vegas police closed a section of Boulder Highway near Missouri Street to investigate a vehicle crash. (RTC Fast Camera)

Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection with Missouri Avenue just after 5 a.m. A small pickup was observed at the scene and police said the crash involved a pedestrian. It was not clear how seriously the pedestrian was injured.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

