Part of Boulder Highway closed for auto-pedestrian crash
Las Vegas police closed down a major thoroughfare in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Boulder Highway was closed at the intersection with Missouri Avenue just after 5 a.m. A small pickup was observed at the scene and police said the crash involved a pedestrian. It was not clear how seriously the pedestrian was injured.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
