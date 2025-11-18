Pedestrian, 70, killed in east Las Vegas Valley crash

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in an east Las Vegas Valley crash. It wss the 142nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital

Man, 64, dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in an east Las Vegas Valley crash.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at East Charleston and North Lamb boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 2018 Honda Accord was westbound on Charleston. The pedestrian was northbound through the intersection with a push cart, in the west crosswalk, against the pedestrian “Don’t Walk” signal, police said.

When the Honda reached the intersection with a green traffic signal, the pedestrian entered its travel path and was hit.

The victim, a 70-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the Honda remained at the collision scene and was not impaired, police said.

The pedestrian’s death is the 142nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.