57°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas, NV
East Valley

Pedestrian, 70, killed in east Las Vegas Valley crash

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man, 64, dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
Las Vegas shopping center lands grocery store, other new tenants
Henderson Fire Department vehicle. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man found dead after fire in Henderson
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2025 - 12:44 pm
 

A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in an east Las Vegas Valley crash.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at East Charleston and North Lamb boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A 2018 Honda Accord was westbound on Charleston. The pedestrian was northbound through the intersection with a push cart, in the west crosswalk, against the pedestrian “Don’t Walk” signal, police said.

When the Honda reached the intersection with a green traffic signal, the pedestrian entered its travel path and was hit.

The victim, a 70-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. The driver of the Honda remained at the collision scene and was not impaired, police said.

The pedestrian’s death is the 142nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Shooting on I-11 sends one person to hospital
By / RJ

A shooting on southbound Interstate 11 between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue sent one person to a local hospital Monday after being shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

MORE STORIES