Pedestrian badly injured in crash in east Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a crash Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley in which a pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Monday, police said, when a car struck him as he crossed Boulder Highway outside a marked crosswalk in eastern Las Vegas.

At 6:56 p.m., police received a report about the pedestrian, whose age was estimated at 25 to 30, who had attempted to cross the highway at the intersection with South Nellis Boulevard and failed to yield to the oncoming car, the Metropolitan Police Department stated in a news release.

A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 76-year-old Las Vegas woman, had turned left from the westbound side of Nellis to southbound Boulder Highway when the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, came into the car’s path, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries determined to be life-threatening, based on the release.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene for police to arrive and impairment is not suspected, police stated.

Police earlier reported that the crash involved a fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

