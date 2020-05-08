Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a pickup early Friday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

An SUV sits at the scene of an crash where Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup near South La Canada Street and East Desert Inn Road on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. The pickup driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian was critically injured when they were struck by a pickup early Friday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The driver of the vehiclethen drove off, Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said.

The pedestrian was struck by what was described as a silver pickup near the intersection of South La Canada Street and East Desert Inn Road,about 4:30 a.m.

“The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” Humel said.

No information was available on the search for the driver.

Desert Inn was closed at the intersection in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

