Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Boulder Highway in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Scene of a crash on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (RTC cameras)

Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. to Boulder Highway, near U.S. Highway 95, after a vehicle struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

The vehicle was traveling south on Boulder Highway when it struck the pedestrian, who was not in a marked crosswalk, Meyers said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening, he said. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

All southbound lanes of Boulder Highway were closed Thursday evening while police investigated the crash, Meyers said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.