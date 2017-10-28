Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in east Las Vegas

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash Friday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metro responded on reports of the crash about 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

The pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, he said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

“From what I hear he’s going to make it,” Kisfalvi said.

No further information was available.

