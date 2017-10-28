Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash Friday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.
Metro responded on reports of the crash about 6:40 p.m. to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.
The pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart outside of a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, he said.
The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
“From what I hear he’s going to make it,” Kisfalvi said.
No further information was available.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV