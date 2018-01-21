East Valley

Pedestrian critically injured after hit by a car in east Las Vegas

By Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2018 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2018 - 5:20 pm

A pedestrian was injured critically after being hit by a car in the eastern valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the pedestrian was hit at 11:34 p.m. Saturday. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on West Warm Springs Road at South Tamarus Street. The pedestrian was walking in West Warm Springs’ eastbound travel lane. The Toyota struck the pedestrian.

Both the pedestrian and the Toyota’s were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. The pedestrian sustained injuries hospital staff deemed life-threatening, police said.

The Toyota’s driver, who showed no signs impairment, was treated and released, police said.

Metro’s collision investigation section continues to investigate.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
East Valley Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like