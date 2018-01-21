Pedestrian critically injured after hit by a car in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian was injured critically after being hit by a car in the eastern valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said the pedestrian was hit at 11:34 p.m. Saturday. A Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on West Warm Springs Road at South Tamarus Street. The pedestrian was walking in West Warm Springs’ eastbound travel lane. The Toyota struck the pedestrian.

Both the pedestrian and the Toyota’s were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. The pedestrian sustained injuries hospital staff deemed life-threatening, police said.

The Toyota’s driver, who showed no signs impairment, was treated and released, police said.

Metro’s collision investigation section continues to investigate.

