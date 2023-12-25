Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on northeast Las Vegas street

A male pedestrain was struck and killed Sunday while walking across Lamb Boulevard near Judson Street.

A male pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday in northeastern Las Vegas while crossing on a dark section of a road where some vehicles stopped but one did not and ran into him.

An injury accident was reported at 6:15 p.m. on Lamb Boulevard near Judson Street, where a vehicle traveling north on Lamb crashed into the pedestrian who was walking in a darkened area of the boulevard after other vehicles there had stopped, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating the fatality.

