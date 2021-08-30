Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in east valley

Traffic delays were expected on an east Las Vegas thoroughfare early Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed.

Police investigate after a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (NDOT)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:10 a.m. a pedestrian was in the roadway on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, when they were struck by a car. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Sahara was closed from Eastern to South Atlantic Street as of 6 a.m. Further information about the crash was not immediately released, but motorists were facing delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

