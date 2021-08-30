81°F
East Valley

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
Police investigate after a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Monday, Aug. 30 ...
Police investigate after a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (NDOT)

Traffic delays were expected on an east Las Vegas thoroughfare early Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:10 a.m. a pedestrian was in the roadway on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, when they were struck by a car. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where they later died.

Sahara was closed from Eastern to South Atlantic Street as of 6 a.m. Further information about the crash was not immediately released, but motorists were facing delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

