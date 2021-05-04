77°F
Pedestrian dies after being struck by RTC bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 10:01 am
 
Updated May 4, 2021 - 10:36 am
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Tuesday morning in the east valley.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near Eastern and Sahara avenues, after a “small RTC bus” struck a pedestrian, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said.

First responders on the scene treated the pedestrian.

The intersection was closed as police investigate, Parra said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

