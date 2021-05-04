Pedestrian dies after being struck by RTC bus

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near Eastern and Sahara avenues.

Police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the intersection of Eastern and Sahara avenues in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Regional Transportation Commission bus Tuesday morning in the east valley.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Police were called about 9:30 a.m. to the scene near Eastern and Sahara avenues, after a “small RTC bus” struck a pedestrian, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said.

First responders on the scene treated the pedestrian.

The intersection was closed as police investigate, Parra said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

