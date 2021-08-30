91°F
East Valley

Pedestrian dies after tripping, being hit by car in east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
Updated August 30, 2021 - 9:24 am
Police investigate after a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (NDOT)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in east Las Vegas early Monday after tripping while he was running across Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that the 62-year-old Las Vegas man was running across the thoroughfare, near Eastern Avenue, at 4:10 a.m. when he tripped and fell into the path of an eastbound Toyota driven by a 69-year-old Las Vegas man. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver remained at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

Sahara was closed from Eastern to South Atlantic Street before being re-opened at 9 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

