Pedestrian dies after tripping, being hit by car in east valley

Traffic delays were expected on an east Las Vegas thoroughfare early Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed.

Police investigate after a fatal crash on Sahara Avenue, near Eastern Avenue on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (NDOT)

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in east Las Vegas early Monday after tripping while he was running across Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that the 62-year-old Las Vegas man was running across the thoroughfare, near Eastern Avenue, at 4:10 a.m. when he tripped and fell into the path of an eastbound Toyota driven by a 69-year-old Las Vegas man. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver remained at the scene and was not suspected of impairment.

Sahara was closed from Eastern to South Atlantic Street before being re-opened at 9 a.m.

