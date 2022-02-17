56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
East Valley

Pedestrian dies fron injuries sustained in Feb. 9 crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 10:33 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV earlier this month in east Las Vegas has since died, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 on South Sandhill Road and Silbert Lane, police said.

The 26-year-old Las Vegas man was “standing or walking” on Sandhill when a Kia Sedona hit him, police said.

He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, said police, noting that the motorist was not impaired.

The crash victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
2
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
3
Scott Gragson settles with passenger in fatal Summerlin wreck
Scott Gragson settles with passenger in fatal Summerlin wreck
4
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
The Stadium Tour plans to land at Allegiant Stadium
5
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
Big industrial park south of Las Vegas wins county approval
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST