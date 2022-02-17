Pedestrian dies fron injuries sustained in Feb. 9 crash

A pedestrian who suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an SUV earlier this month in east Las Vegas has since died, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 on South Sandhill Road and Silbert Lane, police said.

The 26-year-old Las Vegas man was “standing or walking” on Sandhill when a Kia Sedona hit him, police said.

He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, said police, noting that the motorist was not impaired.

The crash victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

