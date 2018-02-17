East Valley

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2018 - 11:38 am
 

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning in the east valley, Las Vegas police say.

The crash happened around 9:47 a.m., at East Desert Inn and South Pecos Roads, according to a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

