Pedestrian hit, killed by car in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning in the east valley, Las Vegas police say.

The crash happened around 9:47 a.m., at East Desert Inn and South Pecos Roads, according to a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

S Pecos Rd E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121