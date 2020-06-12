Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Las Vegas

Police said a pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday in east Las Vegas.

Lt. Frank Humel said a vehicle was southbound on Boulder Highway about 12:15 a.m. when it struck the woman crossing at Tropicana Avenue. She died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene, and Humel said it did not appear impairment was involved.

