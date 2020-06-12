Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in east Las Vegas
Police said a pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday in east Las Vegas.
Lt. Frank Humel said a vehicle was southbound on Boulder Highway about 12:15 a.m. when it struck the woman crossing at Tropicana Avenue. She died at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene, and Humel said it did not appear impairment was involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
