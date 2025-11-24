Pedestrian in east Las Vegas dies after being hit by truck, police say

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A pedestrian in the east Las Vegas Valley died after he was struck by a truck Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the incident near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue around 5:51 p.m. The pedestrian, identified by police as an older male who appeared to be homeless, was transported to the hospital but died from the injuries he sustained in the collision, police said.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, and the driver remained at the scene, according to police.

