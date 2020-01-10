Pedestrian killed crossing Pecos Road in Las Vegas was 73

Virgilio P. Nacionales of Las Vegas died Wednesday night when he was struck while crossing Pecos Road outside of a crosswalk, police said.

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night has been identified.

Las Vegas police said the victim, identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Virgilio P. Nacionales, 73, of Las Vegas, was crossing Pecos Road outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2007 BMW 3 Series headed south on Pecos, just south of Tropicana Avenue, at about 6 p.m. Nacionales was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Police were notified Thursday that Nacionales had died.

The BMW’s driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. The 73-year-old’s death marked the second traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

