Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after being struck by a car in the east valley on Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 6:50 p.m. to the crash near East Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Goodwin.

The man who was struck died at the scene, Goodwin said. The driver was cooperating with police Wednesday night while officers continued to investigate the crash, he said.

Drivers should expect road closures in both directions in the area, Goodwin said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

