jeff_german
East Valley

Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2022 - 10:55 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman has died after she was hit by a car in east Las Vegas, police said Friday.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when she crossed South Lamb Boulevard near Boulder Highway around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by a 2001 Kia Sportage, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, stayed at the scene and police said he did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died.

