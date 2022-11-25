Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car while crossing South Lamb Boulevard Wednesday night, police said Friday.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman has died after she was hit by a car in east Las Vegas, police said Friday.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when she crossed South Lamb Boulevard near Boulder Highway around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by a 2001 Kia Sportage, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, stayed at the scene and police said he did not show any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.