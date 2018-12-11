Pedestrian killed in east Las Vegas crash Monday night

Officers were alerted of the crash about 8:45 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, near Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

(Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed Monday night in an east valley crash, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were alerted of the crash about 8:45 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, near Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The pedestrian was walking west across Boulder and was hit by a vehicle turning right from Indios onto northbound Boulder, he said.

The pedestrian died at a hospital. The man driving the vehicle stayed at the scene and didn’t appear impaired, Gordon said.

Police advised people to avoid the area while they investigated.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

No further information was immediately available.

Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, Las Vegas, NV