Pedestrian struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas dies

A pedestrian has died after a crash Friday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metro said the vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, Metropolitan Police Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

She later said the pedestrian died and that Metro’s fatal traffic unit was responding.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Police officers have shut down the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

