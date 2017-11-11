ad-fullscreen
East Valley

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in east Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2017 - 6:44 pm
 

A pedestrian was hospitalized after a crash Friday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Metro said the vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash happened just before 6 p.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, Metropolitan Police Lt. Patricia Cervantes said. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries weren’t clear Friday evening.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Police are shutting down the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

