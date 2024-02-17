52°F
Pedestrian struck for third consecutive night in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 11:37 pm
 
Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard after an auto-pedestrian collision on Friday, Feb. 16, 20 ...
Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard after an auto-pedestrian collision on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (RTC)

An auto-pedestrian crash has occurred for the third consecutive night in the Las Vegas Valley.

About 9:53 p.m. Friday, a woman was pushing a stroller with a child southbound on Nellis Boulevard across Boulder Highway when they were stuck by a vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The vehicle had a green light, Lt. Michael Rodriguez said in a text.

The woman and child were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday night just a few blocks away when a hit-and-run driver struck her and fled the scene.

The offending vehicle, a 2000 Jaguar S-Type was found Friday, but the driver remains at large.

Las Vegas resident Bernice Womack, 53, died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office said she died of blunt force injuries.

The death was the 26th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

An auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash also occurred on Wednesday night at West Charleston and Decatur boulevards. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

